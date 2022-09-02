Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral

LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided fodder for a meme fest on social media with his latest gaffe about population of Pakistan during his address in Sargodha.

Khan, who is facing multiple cases since his ouster through a no-confidence vote earlier this year, cited startling figures which show that the South Asian country has managed to control its birth rate since independence.

As someone from the side tried to correct him, he resisted and then concurred while giving a smile on his mistake.

"When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, and today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone interrupted to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore." "Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh," Imran Khan said while admitting his mistake.

The video of his on-camera gaffe has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions.

When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, now it is 22 crore😂😂

Watch Till End 😂#ImranKhan#ہیرے_بڑے_سستے_ہوتے_ہیں pic.twitter.com/POtosRu7Ap — SYED MEER (@SYMR66) September 1, 2022

جب پاکستان بنا تو آبادی 40 کروڑ تھی آج 22کروڑ ہے، عمران خان



سبحان اللہ! pic.twitter.com/CVPROCMcNy — Hoorain Pervaiz (@HoorainPervaiz1) September 1, 2022

🇵🇰 population



1947: 40 Crore

2022: 22 Crore



Congratulations. We are now the world champions in birth control. 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/CwyOZDLWls — Saadify (@saadify) September 1, 2022

Light of speed attacks again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TBMJpn27eT — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) September 1, 2022

Imran Khan: When Pakistan came into being its population was 400 million. Now it is left with 220 million.



Jhanvi Kapoor: Math makes you retarded. pic.twitter.com/DmF1nL5Bh6 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 1, 2022

1947 mein Pakistan ki population 40 crore thi jis mein se 33 crore pledged thi — Haziq (@CorollaViruss) September 1, 2022

