Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral

09:48 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Source: Twitter
LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided fodder for a meme fest on social media with his latest gaffe about population of Pakistan during his address in Sargodha.

Khan, who is facing multiple cases since his ouster through a no-confidence vote earlier this year, cited startling figures which show that the South Asian country has managed to control its birth rate since independence.

As someone from the side tried to correct him, he resisted and then concurred while giving a smile on his mistake.

"When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, and today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone interrupted to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore." "Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh," Imran Khan said while admitting his mistake.

The video of his on-camera gaffe has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions.  

Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case on Thursday was extended by a court in the federal capital till September 12.

