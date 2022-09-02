Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral
Share
LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided fodder for a meme fest on social media with his latest gaffe about population of Pakistan during his address in Sargodha.
Khan, who is facing multiple cases since his ouster through a no-confidence vote earlier this year, cited startling figures which show that the South Asian country has managed to control its birth rate since independence.
As someone from the side tried to correct him, he resisted and then concurred while giving a smile on his mistake.
"When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, and today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone interrupted to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore." "Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh," Imran Khan said while admitting his mistake.
The video of his on-camera gaffe has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions.
When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, now it is 22 crore😂😂— SYED MEER (@SYMR66) September 1, 2022
Watch Till End 😂#ImranKhan#ہیرے_بڑے_سستے_ہوتے_ہیں pic.twitter.com/POtosRu7Ap
جب پاکستان بنا تو آبادی 40 کروڑ تھی آج 22کروڑ ہے، عمران خان— Hoorain Pervaiz (@HoorainPervaiz1) September 1, 2022
سبحان اللہ! pic.twitter.com/CVPROCMcNy
🇵🇰 population— Saadify (@saadify) September 1, 2022
1947: 40 Crore
2022: 22 Crore
Congratulations. We are now the world champions in birth control. 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/CwyOZDLWls
Light of speed attacks again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TBMJpn27eT— Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) September 1, 2022
Imran Khan: When Pakistan came into being its population was 400 million. Now it is left with 220 million.— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 1, 2022
Jhanvi Kapoor: Math makes you retarded. pic.twitter.com/DmF1nL5Bh6
1947 mein Pakistan ki population 40 crore thi jis mein se 33 crore pledged thi— Haziq (@CorollaViruss) September 1, 2022
Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case on Thursday was extended by a court in the federal capital till September 12.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime ...10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral09:48 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face off Hong Kong in do-or-die match today08:57 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 202208:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022