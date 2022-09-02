Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak
Share
Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in the recent viral video.
The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who got a kiss from her star mother. Needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.
The aforementioned video shows the Raqs e Bismil actress enjoying parenting with her cute daughter as the two spend quality time together.
The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan share adorable vlogs ... 03:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are currently vacationing in Paris with their family, and are treating ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Xiaomi Foundation donates USD 100,000 to aid flood-affected people05:07 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results ...04:20 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022