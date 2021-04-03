Pakistani forces kill TTP terrorist in Waziristan operation
Web Desk
06:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistani forces kill TTP terrorist in Waziristan operation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces on Saturday conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP.

He remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

