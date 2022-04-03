Opposition passes no-confidence motion against PM Imran in mock session led by Ayaz Sadiq
Share
ISLAMABAD – In a rare move, PML-N lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq took the speaker’s chair and put the no-confidence motion to vote, soon after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the motion as unconstitutional and foreign sponsored.
Soon after the deputy speaker left hurriedly, the opposition lawmakers protested against Suri’s ruling and called it ‘unconstitutional’.
The opposition started its mock session in which Ayaz Sadiq was named as Speaker of the National Assembly and the PDM alliance resumed the no-confidence vote against the Imran khan led government.
PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman shared a clip on social media, mentioning that 197 members voted in support of the motion. Sadiq can be seen sitting on speaker’s chair and opposition members chanting slogans and thumping desks.
The real & clear majority in National Assembly continues to sit with former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair;he was already on the panel of chairmen today. The Leader of Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif is speaking.The illegal resolution moved by Dept Speaker is hereby rescinded pic.twitter.com/YqCquxR8yX— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 3, 2022
In the clip, treasury benches can be seen empty after members left the assembly. Sadiq later announced that 179 lawmakers voted in support of the no-confidence motion. “Mr. Imran Khan ceases to be the prime minister of Pakistan,” he ruled.
Meanwhile, lights of the assembly were turned off after NA deputy speaker's ruling caused a commotion in the house.
How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after ... 07:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan will stay in ...
Earlier, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the opposition and blasted the conduct of the deputy speaker.
‘Imran be tried under Article 6 for treason,’ ... 04:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Six Pakistani officers, soldiers martyred in Congo helicopter crash ...11:58 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Opposition passes no-confidence motion against PM Imran in mock ...11:36 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on Zardari's statement10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after dissolution of ...10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ ...10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022