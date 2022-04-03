Opposition passes no-confidence motion against PM Imran in mock session led by Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD – In a rare move, PML-N lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq took the speaker’s chair and put the no-confidence motion to vote, soon after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the motion as unconstitutional and foreign sponsored.

Soon after the deputy speaker left hurriedly, the opposition lawmakers protested against Suri’s ruling and called it ‘unconstitutional’.

The opposition started its mock session in which Ayaz Sadiq was named as Speaker of the National Assembly and the PDM alliance resumed the no-confidence vote against the Imran khan led government.

PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman shared a clip on social media, mentioning that 197 members voted in support of the motion. Sadiq can be seen sitting on speaker’s chair and opposition members chanting slogans and thumping desks.

The real & clear majority in National Assembly continues to sit with former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair;he was already on the panel of chairmen today. The Leader of Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif is speaking.The illegal resolution moved by Dept Speaker is hereby rescinded pic.twitter.com/YqCquxR8yX — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 3, 2022

In the clip, treasury benches can be seen empty after members left the assembly. Sadiq later announced that 179 lawmakers voted in support of the no-confidence motion. “Mr. Imran Khan ceases to be the prime minister of Pakistan,” he ruled.

Meanwhile, lights of the assembly were turned off after NA deputy speaker's ruling caused a commotion in the house.

Earlier, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the opposition and blasted the conduct of the deputy speaker.