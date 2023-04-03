Who will replace Shadab Khan as Pakistan’s next vice captain?

LAHORE – Shadab Khan's future as vice-captain of Pakistan men’s cricket team hanged in balance as Pakistan Cricket Board officials have decided to rest a rounder for the New Zealand series.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that Imad Wasim and opener Shan Masood are strong candidates to replace Shadab Khan as Pakistani vice-captain.

A meeting is set to finalise teams for the upcoming series against Black Caps which will be attended by board officials and skipper Babar Azam. The final decision will be taken by PCB management committee chairman Najam Sethi, and a formal announcement will be made after approval.

PCB officials were not of view to continue with Shadab as vice captain. In ODI, Usama Mir is likely to be given a chance in the New Zealand series as the leg-spinner in the team.

Shadab Khan was made skipper of the T20 squad against Afghanistan but Men in Green lost the series. Despite the series blow, Khan raked several accolades as an individual, becoming the first Pakistani and seventh bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets in his 87th match.