Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start sports projects in madrassas
Web Desk
03:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start sports projects in madrassas
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start sports projects in religious seminaries across the northwestern province.

A badminton court will be established at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, in Nowshera in the first phase, the Radio Pakistan reported, citing an official of the Sports Department.

The decision has been taken to promote sports activities at madrassas to provide facility to religious students of healthy activities.

Pakistan’s first-ever Zalmi Madrasa League kicks off in Peshawar

The official said the government is also going to set up sports grounds, indoors gymnasium and squash courts for differently abled persons and women in all the districts.

More From This Category
Pakistan begin first Test against England on ...
03:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start sports projects in ...
03:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Pakistan cricket team sends Eid greetings to fans
04:37 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pakistan's hockey hero dies in road accident
12:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pacer Haris Rauf clears second coronavirus test, ...
06:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Boxing likely to return to action in Pakistan by ...
06:39 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's ...
05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr