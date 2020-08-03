Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start sports projects in madrassas
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start sports projects in religious seminaries across the northwestern province.
A badminton court will be established at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, in Nowshera in the first phase, the Radio Pakistan reported, citing an official of the Sports Department.
The decision has been taken to promote sports activities at madrassas to provide facility to religious students of healthy activities.
The official said the government is also going to set up sports grounds, indoors gymnasium and squash courts for differently abled persons and women in all the districts.
