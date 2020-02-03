Car crash claims four lives in Sheikhupura
10:57 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
SHEIKHUPURA - At least four people got killed and another four got injured in a car crash incident in Sheikhupura on early Monday morning.
According to media details, three children also sustained serious injuries when a speeding car overturned in Sheikhupura.
Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured people to nearby hospital.
According to eyewitness, the cause of accident was over speeding.
