Car crash claims four lives in Sheikhupura
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
SHEIKHUPURA - At least four people got killed and another four got injured in a car crash incident in Sheikhupura on early Monday morning.

According to media details, three children also sustained serious injuries when a speeding car overturned in Sheikhupura.

Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured people to nearby hospital.

According to eyewitness, the cause of accident was over speeding.

