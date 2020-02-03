OIC FMs meeting to discuss Palestinian issue in Jeddah
10:27 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
JEDDAH - Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet in Jeddah today (Monday) to discuss the organization's stance on the Palestinian cause following the US peace plan.
According to Saudi official News agency, the OIC has already confirmed its stance supporting the Palestinian people to restore their rights.
The OIC also confirmed that solution to the Palestinian cause must be in accordance with the international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, the Radio Pakistan reported.
