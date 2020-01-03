Pakistan urges US, Iran to exercise 'maximum restraint'

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint after tension between Iran and the US aggravated following the killing of a top Iranian commander in an airstrike in Baghdad.

A press release issued by the foreign office states, "Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region".

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force."

The parties have been asked to engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.

Earlier today, General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a United States (US) airstrike in Baghdad. Iranian State television while citing the statement of Revolutionary Guard Statement, confirmed the news that Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. General Qassim Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Elite Quds Force.

The Pentagon said that US President Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after a pro-Iranian mob set US embassy on fire in Baghdad. The US declared this killing as “defensive action”.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” said Pentagon in a statement.

According to media reports, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi, was also killed in the US Air-Strike.