Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat

10:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat
In pictures there is a reality so subtle that it becomes further real than reality. Seeing the heartbreaking image of a three-year-old Kashmiri boy sitting sull on the bloodied dead body of his grandfather makes us think about how inhumane this world has always been and will continue to be that way forever.

 This bestial and barbaric act tells us of the atrocious situation in IOJ&K where millions of Kashmiris are being tortured by India since last August.

Soon after the picture wen viral, many deplored the heinous attack including Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat. 

Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter to draw the attention of the global community towards Indian atrocities and said: "If this doesn’t move you, I don't know what will."

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient further wrote: "How can the world stand by quietly and allow Indian forces to act with such impunity and get away with this aggression against innocent people of Kashmir? How much longer are we going to turn a blind eye? This has to stop. Kashmiri lives also matter!"

The Load Wedding star has always been vocal about speaking against Indian transgressions in Kashmir. 

