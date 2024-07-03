Search

Pakistan Railways offers 50pc fare discount for THESE passengers

09:26 AM | 3 Jul, 2024
Pakistan Railways offers 50pc fare discount for THESE passengers

Pakistan Railways announced an exciting offer for senior citizens and disabled individuals to get a 50percent discount on passenger train fares.

The new form issued by Railways needs to be filled out and submitted just once to receive the discount on tickets for all future purchases.

With the latest measure, elderly people and disabled individuals are eligible for 50pc discount on train fares.

To avail of this discount, they simply need to fill out and submit a form to Pakistan Railways. Once their details are entered into the system, they can also receive discount on online ticket purchases from home.

The form only needs to be submitted once, ensuring the discount is applied to every ticket thereafter.

To manage passengers influx amid holidays, Pakistan Railways announced special summer vacation train service running from Karachi to Rawalpindi. This service will commence on July 5 and continue until July 30.

09:26 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Railways offers 50pc fare discount for THESE passengers

09:26 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Railways offers 50pc fare discount for THESE passengers

