UN Head calls for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between Pakistan and India
09:45 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between Pakistan and India.
This was stated by UN Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric at a virtual news briefing in New York.
The spokesman said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary-General did have a conversation last week and a letter sent by him had already been circulated to the UN member states.
