Guinness World Records ceases all activities in Russia over Ukraine attack

LONDON – The Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced to cease all business in Russian and Belarus for indefinite time period over attack on eastern European country of Ukraine.

The global authority on record breaking achievements made the announcement as Russian intensified advances in various cities of Ukraine as war entered second week.

In a statement, GWR said it is united with people from all over the world in expressing shock and sadness at the events of the last week in Ukraine. “We also share our condolences for those affected.”

“As a meaningful expression of our support and solidarity, we have ceased all business in Russia and Belarus indefinitely. This means all current business, as well as all open conversations around future business relating to publishing, record consultancy and television productions. We are also exploring how we can prevent advertising across our digital platforms from these regions,” the statement read.

It also called for an end to fighting in Ukraine, and in any country or region where violence and fear preside over diplomacy and peace.

By stopping activities in Russia, GWR has joined various sports organisation which have ripped Russia of hosting rights of various championships.