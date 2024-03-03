Weather turns chilly after rain in Karachi 

KARACHI – Sunday saw a shift in Karachi's weather, with a noticeable chill setting in as temperatures dropped to 14°C. This drop in temperature marks an increase in cold intensity.

The city experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday, paving the way for a cold wave to sweep through Karachi.

Areas such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Sarjani Town, Malir, North Karachi, Korangi Industrial Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Manghopir, Northern Bypass, and Sohrab Goth Town received substantial rainfall.

Currently, winds are coming in from the northwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour, as reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Office, Karachi can expect dry, cold, and cloudy weather for the next 24 hours, with the minimum temperature hitting 13°C today.

Additionally, the Met department noted that humidity levels are at 28%, while predicting a maximum temperature ranging from 24 to 26°C.