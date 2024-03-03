Pakistan slams India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan expressed strong condemnation on Saturday regarding India’s seizure of commercial goods imported by a Karachi-based commercial entity.
Responding to inquiries from the media regarding India’s actions, a spokesperson from the Foreign Office issued a statement denouncing what they described as the Indian media’s consistent distortion of facts.
The spokesperson clarified, “This pertains to the import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity, which provides parts to Pakistan’s automobile industry. The equipment’s specifications clearly indicate its intended commercial usage. The transaction was conducted through transparent banking channels, accompanied by all necessary documentation.”
The statement emphasized that the affected private entities are actively pursuing resolution against this unjustified seizure.
“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s arbitrary seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade highlights the risks associated with states assuming policing roles without credible justification,” the spokesperson declared.
Furthermore, the spokesperson underscored how such actions exemplify certain states’ growing tendency to act with impunity, disregarding international norms and violating international law.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
