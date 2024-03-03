Pakistan slams India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan expressed strong condemnation on Saturday regarding India’s seizure of commercial goods imported by a Karachi-based commercial entity.

Responding to inquiries from the media regarding India’s actions, a spokesperson from the Foreign Office issued a statement denouncing what they described as the Indian media’s consistent distortion of facts.

The spokesperson clarified, “This pertains to the import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity, which provides parts to Pakistan’s automobile industry. The equipment’s specifications clearly indicate its intended commercial usage. The transaction was conducted through transparent banking channels, accompanied by all necessary documentation.”

The statement emphasized that the affected private entities are actively pursuing resolution against this unjustified seizure.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s arbitrary seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade highlights the risks associated with states assuming policing roles without credible justification,” the spokesperson declared.

Furthermore, the spokesperson underscored how such actions exemplify certain states’ growing tendency to act with impunity, disregarding international norms and violating international law.