LIVE: Shehbaz Sharif addressing NA after being elected as 24th PM

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 3, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)