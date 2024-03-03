Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

ISLAMABAD – PML-N president and season politician Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's 24th prime minister as voting in National Assembly concluded in the session that began with members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) creating a ruckus.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced that Sharif secured 201 votes while Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan got 92 votes.
The National Assembly (NA) is set to convene today at 11 am for the significant task of electing the next prime minister.
Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the joint candidate of an eight-party alliance, stands as a strong contender for the prime ministerial post for the second time. He is up against Omar Ayub Khan, the nominee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Both candidates have submitted their nomination papers to the National Assembly Secretariat, and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has deemed them valid following scrutiny, which took place in the presence of representatives from both parties.
An objection raised by Omar Ayub against Shehbaz Sharif, alleging manipulation in the acquisition of his NA seat through Form-47, was dismissed by the Speaker. Ayub argued that Sharif’s loss of the constituency as indicated in Form-45 disqualified him from contesting the PM election. However, this objection was rejected.
Shehbaz Sharif enjoys support not only from the PML-N but also from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z), Islami Pakhtunkhwa Party (IPP), and the National Party (NP), amounting to a total of 205 members. Two MNAs-elect from the MQM-P and PPP have yet to be sworn in. Shehbaz needs 169 votes from the 336-member house to secure the position of the leader of the house.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.