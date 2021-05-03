Indian Muslim businessman Azim Premji donated 10 times more than Mukesh Ambani in 2020
Web Desk
02:52 PM | 3 May, 2021
NEW DELHI – Indian Muslim business tycoon and chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji outclassed top Indian richest philanthropist by donating a whopping Rs7,904 crores in the year 2020.

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, the 75-year-old donated 10 times more than all Indian billionaires including Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani.

With a breakdown of huge donations, Premji donated astounding Rs22 crores per day last year. Last year in April, Premji Foundation committed Rs1,000 crore for battling the ongoing pandemic.

Other notable contributors include Shiv Nadar, and Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal.

These are not the only donations made by the foundation, as Wipro frequently conducts its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and the Azim Premji Foundation also carries out philanthropic activities.

