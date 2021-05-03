Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans gushing

Celebrity weddings of 2021 are about to begin with Pakistani actress-model Zoya Nasir, who is all set to tie the knot with Christian Betzmann.

The Zebaish star is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the showbiz industry and has managed to garner ample praises for herself in a short span of time.

Recently, Zoya’s close friend Shahveer Jaffery has arranged a surprise dholki during Ramazan for her at his home. Following the COVID-19 SOPs, the guest list was kept minimalistic as the friend circle enjoyed their heart out.

Mannequins having the face masks of her family and close friends were placed at the Dholki Setup. Christian wrote, "What a surprise !! Thanks Bro and thank you to the whole Crew for setting this up!! On Shahveer's Channel"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Betzmann (@christianbetzmann)

Posting an adorable vlog from her surprise dholki on his youtube channel, Shahveer gave a glimpse from Zoya's dholki.

Further details about the marriage have not been disclosed, yet the fans are super excited.

Betzmann has visited various places in Pakistan such as Skardu and Karachi, among many others.