Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh Bharai celebration
Share
The celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain revealed they are going to be parents soon on their social media, leaving fans and fellow celebrities gushing and impatiently awaiting the arrival of the baby.
Sharing a series of adorable pictures from the Godh Bharai, the Raqeeb Se star looked timeless as she sported a traditional purple peshwas with a radiant smile.
Shortly after the news went viral, it was met with elation among their massive fan following and the entertainment fraternity with everyone flocking to the comment section to congratulate the soon to be parents.
Amid the overwhelming love pouring in, Iqra treated her well-wishers with a beautiful video from her celebration on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Aziz's dupatta stole the limelight as her organza dupatta apparently carried 100 Duas (prayers) for the baby that is due in July.
The couple got hitched in December 2019 while they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.
On the work front, Iqra's current on-air drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas these days and has been setting top ratings.
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first ... 12:16 PM | 2 May, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first child, the couple announced ...
- Pakistan Army chief thanks China for support in fight against COVID-1910:58 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Pakistan's Finance Minister Tarin unhappy with IMF’s conditions10:21 PM | 3 May, 2021
-
- Revered Italian missionary Aldino Amato dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan09:01 PM | 3 May, 2021
- No compromise on finality of Prophethood laws, says Pakistan PM after ...08:20 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh Bharai celebration08:10 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans ...03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021
-
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021