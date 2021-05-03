Pakistani sailor tests negative for Covid-19 after major quarantine breach in Australia

06:23 PM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistani sailor tests negative for Covid-19 after major quarantine breach in Australia
Share

A Pakistani national has tested negative for COVID-19 infection after he was captured in major manhunt initiated when he allegedly breached Australian border restrictions.

The man had jumped off a livestock ship and snuck into Australia in a huge Covid-19 quarantine breach, according to reports in international media.

The man and his crew were ordered to stay aboard their cargo ship, Polaris 3, moored in North Townsville, Queensland. But the man leaped off the ship and into a white van before disappearing

The ship's remaining crew have since asked to be left off and want to apply for asylum in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian Border Force was frantically searching for the Pakistani crew member who remains on the run 24 hours after he jumped overboard.

The ship left Huanghua in China on April 12 with hundreds of livestock onboard and spent 17 days at sea before it arrived in Townsville on Thursday.

Around 37 crew members are still on the board the ship, which had been given clearance to leave the port.

The Polaris 3 is a livestock carrier that was built in 2008 and is sailing under the flag of Panama.

Jimmy Shergill booked for COVID-19 lockdown ... 01:51 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill and National Award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting ...

More From This Category
India suffers first foreign diplomat casualty ...
05:51 PM | 3 May, 2021
IPL in danger as two players contract coronavirus
04:36 PM | 3 May, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at Sonia Sadaf ...
02:19 PM | 3 May, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik quarantines ...
01:39 PM | 3 May, 2021
Not possible to promote students without exams ...
01:16 PM | 3 May, 2021
PM Imran summons meeting as EU wants Pakistan's ...
12:59 PM | 3 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans gushing
03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr