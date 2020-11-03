COAS Bajwa appreciates FWO’s capacity building efforts for mega projects

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), appreciated Frontier Works Organization’s (FWO) capacity building efforts for mega projects

According to ISPR, army chief expressed his view during the visited of the FWO Headquarters.

COAS was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by FWO.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance.

He appreciated the public-private partnership initiatives and said that private sector must be supported in greater national interest.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Engineer-in-Chief and Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General Frontier Works Organization.