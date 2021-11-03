Covid-19: Pakistan reports 561 new infections, 11 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 561 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,477 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,274,578.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,914 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.27 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,313. Around 544 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,223,531.

Statistics 3 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,914

Positive Cases: 561

Positivity %: 1.27%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1313 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 3, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,570.

As many as 470,690 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,542 in Punjab, 178,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,990 in Islamabad, 33,274 in Balochistan, 34,487 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,929 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,571 in Sindh, 5,754 in KP, 940 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.