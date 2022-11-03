13th Tehzeeb Festival to be held on 5-6 November

Noor Fatima
11:24 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
13th Tehzeeb Festival to be held on 5-6 November
Source: Tehzeeb Foundation (Website)
The Karachi-based culture preservation society, Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, is holding the 13th Tehzeeb Festival in collaboration with the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) and Getz Pharma. The event will be held on November 5 and 6, 2022 at Zia Mohyeddin Auditorium, NAPA stated in a press release.

For those unversed, Tehzeeb Foundation works for "the advancement and promotion of music, literature, and fine arts in Pakistan." 

The Fest will celebrate South Asian legacy through classical, folk, and Sufi Music featuring classical and contemporary artists from Pakistan, India, the UK, the US, and other parts of the world. The Festival will also host live performances and pre-recorded recitals which are all exclusive and screened for the first time. 

Some of the participants scheduled to perform are Saphwat Simab – Rubab (Afghanistan), Ashraf Sharif Khan – Sitar (Germany), Shahbaz Hussain – Tabla (UK), Pandit Nirmalya Dey - Dhrupad Gayeki  (India), Vidya Shah – Thumri Ghazal (India), Aizaz Sohail – Classical Vocal – from Lahore, Imran Ilyas Khan – Classical Vocal, Imran Abbas Khan – Classical Vocal, Ustad Mumtaz Sabzal – Banjo and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan & others.

The Fest will also feature a classical dance performance by Tehreema Mitha, who is visiting Pakistan from the USA.

