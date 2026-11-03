Australian Cricket ‘Powerhouse’ Glenn Maxwell retires after 14 years

MELBOURNE – Australian cricket witnessed end of an era as explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing the curtain on remarkable 14-year journey that delivered three World Cup titles, extraordinary batting records and unforgettable performances.

The 38-year-old, who made his debut in 2012, confirmed his exit from first-class and List A cricket, effectively ending his career in international and traditional domestic formats. Maxwell is not quitting competitive cricket altogether and will continue playing franchise T20 tournaments, including the Big Bash League (BBL).

Glenn Maxwell retired from International Cricket 🏏. https://t.co/V0wfGjOYH5 — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) November 3, 2026

In his final showdown, the all-rounder took two wickets but did not get a chance to bat, leaving the international stage without the farewell innings many supporters might have expected. Maxwell had previously retired from One-Day Internationals in June 2025 but remained available for T20Is, keeping alive the possibility of another major tournament appearance.

Sharing his thoughts on tough deicsion, Maxwell revealed that he held several discussions with Australian team management about his future before and after the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to the veteran cricketer, officials never pressured him into retirement, and both sides initially agreed to keep the possibility of another international appearance open.

Maxwell highlighted opportunities given to younger players during the Bangladesh series, acknowledging that several had performed impressively. With Australia preparing for a new phase, the experienced all-rounder recognised that the time had arrived for the next generation to establish itself.

One of key revelations surrounding Maxwell’s retirement was his unfulfilled desire to play a farewell international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australian star admitted that he had quietly hoped to make one final appearance before his home crowd at the iconic venue. However, he accepted the selectors’ decision to prioritise the future rather than arrange a special farewell appearance.

Maxwell explained that Australia faces a significant transition over the next 12 to 24 months, particularly as the team begins preparations for cricket’s participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He stressed that younger players must be tested against international opposition to develop the confidence and experience required for major tournaments.

Maxwell’s decision to leave Australian domestic cricket also brought an emotional conclusion to his long association with Victoria. The all-rounder recently remained active in international franchise competitions, leading Belfast Wolves to the final of the inaugural European T20 Premier League in September.

Just five days after that tournament, he returned to represent Victoria in two One-Day Cup matches. Those appearances ultimately became his final outings for the state. Maxwell revealed that informing his Victoria teammates about his departure was considerably harder than he had anticipated.

Australian star became emotional while addressing the dressing room, reflecting on the support he had received from the state throughout his career. He described Victoria as an important part of his cricketing journey, acknowledging the contribution of teammates and the relationships developed over many years.

His fitness emerged as major factor behind major decision to step away from international and domestic cricket. The 38-year-old revealed that he had considered making himself available for Australia’s upcoming white-ball series against England, particularly the T20 international scheduled in Melbourne.

Maxwell was also preparing to undergo treatment for a knee problem, including an injection intended to help him recover before the Big Bash League. Once the possibility of representing Australia against England ended, he shifted his complete attention towards rehabilitation.

Glenn Maxwell’s T20I Records

Maxwell leaves international cricket with an outstanding collection of achievements, having established himself as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in modern limited-overs cricket. He played an important role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023 and was also a member of the squad that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup final, Maxwell struck the winning runs as Australia secured the title. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate, attack bowlers from the beginning and contribute with off-spin made him a valuable asset across formats.

During his T20 international career, Maxwell represented Australia in 130 matches, scoring 2,897 runs at a blistering strike rate of 154.42. He also claimed 51 wickets, underlining his importance as a genuine all-rounder.

Among his most notable batting achievements are five T20I centuries, a record he shares with former Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Despite being better known for his limited-overs brilliance, Maxwell also appeared in seven Test matches for Australia.

He scored 339 runs in the longest format, including a memorable century against India in Ranchi, where he registered his highest Test score of 104. His final Test appearance came in 2017.

Although his days in Australian colours have ended, Maxwell remains committed to the shortest format of the game. His extended Melbourne Stars contract ensures that he can continue entertaining cricket fans in the Big Bash League until at least the 2027–28 season, subject to his fitness and availability.

The all-rounder is also expected to remain involved in franchise cricket, where his explosive batting and experience continue to make him a valuable player.