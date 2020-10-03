National T20 — Haider Ali fined for showing dissent at umpire’s decision
Share
MULTAN – Northern batsman Haider Ali has been fined for a breach of the PCB Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel during his side’s 35-run win over Central Punjab in the seventh match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Haider was fined 30 per cent of his applicable match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.
The incident occurred in the ninth over of Northern’s innings when Haider showed his bat to the umpire, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision, after being adjudged LBW on an Usman Qadir’s delivery.
Haider was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Khan Afridi, third umpire Waleed Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.
Haider pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.
- 2020 brings another surprise for Pakistanis: A Stain Hijack03:22 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan lays down conditions for ceasefire with ...02:34 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-1901:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020