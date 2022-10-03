CM Pervez Elahi inaugurates Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme
12:47 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has inaugurated Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program in Lahore.

The programme will cost one hundred billion rupees for provision of edible items to eight million families at affordable rate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister said that under the program, poor families will be able to purchase flour, ghee, oil and pulses from the registered grocery store at forty percent discount.

Terming the Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Raiyat Program as a remarkable project for the provision of relief to the marginalized sections of society, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi pledged to allocate more funds for this program in future.

