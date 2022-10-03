Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months
Share
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced to extend the Umrah visa for pilgrims of all nationalities, including Pakistan, from one to three months.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made this announcement in Tashkent during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.
He said that some 12,000 pilgrims form Uzbekistan pefromed Hajj in recent season after Saudi authorities relaxed rules related to Covid-19 pandemic.
He noted that more than 36,000 people from Uzbekistan has performed Umrah during the last two months, the majority of whom managed to visit Madinah and pray at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and visiting religious and historical sites in Madinah.\
Saudi Arabia allows all types of visitors to ... 05:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
RIYADH – Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed all types of visitors, including those holding tourist visas, to ...
-
- Karachi court orders arrest of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, anchor Arshad ...08:40 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
- Pakistan slams India over mischievous campaign to masquerade as ...07:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months07:38 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new clicks05:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
- Hareem Shah shares belly dance video12:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022