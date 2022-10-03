Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced to extend the Umrah visa for pilgrims of all nationalities, including Pakistan, from one to three months.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made this announcement in Tashkent during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

He said that some 12,000 pilgrims form Uzbekistan pefromed Hajj in recent season after Saudi authorities relaxed rules related to Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that more than 36,000 people from Uzbekistan has performed Umrah during the last two months, the majority of whom managed to visit Madinah and pray at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and visiting religious and historical sites in Madinah.\