Pakistan earthquake latest update here

Web Desk
12:10 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
Pakistan earthquake latest update here
Source: pixabay

ISLAMABAD – Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets makes a shocking prediction about a strong earthquake that according to him will hit Pakistan's southwestern region, and, the unfounded predictions about the quake left people in panic.

The prediction took social media by storm, with the 'Earthquake' and other similar keywords appeared in the top trending section on microblogging platform, and several social media sites.

The scientist's method involves monitoring fluctuations in atmospheric electric charge near sea level, which are associated with Earth’s axis rotation, to identify regions where significant earthquake activity may occur within one to nine days.

The Dutch scientist who works for SSGEOS has a record of predicting earthquakes, notably foretelling a massive quake in Turkey earlier this year in which over 47,000 people lost their lives.

Hoogerbeets now reported a massive surge of electric activity along Chaman fault lines, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake in next 48 hours. The report claimed fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near the sea level have been recorded, and region neighboring Pakistan, and Afghanistan could experience strong tremors in the next few days.

It further said that these areas defined are only approximations and there is currently no reliable way to determine the exact locations.

Amid frenzy among masses, National Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring Center Director Amir Haider Leghari said it was not possible to predict time and location of an earthquake. 

Leghari said the boundary lines of two major tectonic plates pass through Pakistan and these boundaries are extended to northern region of the South Asian country. He said the earthquake occur at any sport of the boundaries. 

He said the fault system witnessed major earthquake in May 1935 when thousands of people were killed. Normally, there is possible of earthquake on the boundary lines after a gap of 100 years. 

Pakistan is indeed a country that is vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location in the seismically active region. The convergence of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate resulted in several significant earthquakes. 

Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?

