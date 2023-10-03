Security forces kill ten terrorists in Tank operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Pezu, Tank district, on Tuesday, said military’s media wing in a statement.

ISPR said the operation was carried out on the reported present of terrorist, adding that intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, ten terrorists were killed.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & killing of innocent civilians. A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation,” read the official statement.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.