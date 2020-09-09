FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend SCO meeting
09:21 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend SCO meeting
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Moscow today (Wednesday) on two-day visit to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Foreign Minister is paying the visit on the invitation of his Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO-CFM meeting.

Through various mechanisms, Pakistan has been actively working to achieve SCO's multi-sectorial agenda.

