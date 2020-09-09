OIC urges UNHRC to continue monitoring & reporting HR situation in IIOJ&K
09:57 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
OIC urges UNHRC to continue monitoring & reporting HR situation in IIOJ&K
GENEVA - Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) to continue monitoring and reporting on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), based on grave human rights situation in the held-valley.

Ambassadors of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Geneva, comprising Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and OIC Geneva Mission met virtually the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to communicate concerns on human rights situation in IIOJ&K.  

The group also briefed her on Ministerial meetings of Contact Group and resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir adopted at OIC Summits.

