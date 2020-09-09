OIC urges UNHRC to continue monitoring & reporting HR situation in IIOJ&K
Share
GENEVA - Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) to continue monitoring and reporting on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), based on grave human rights situation in the held-valley.
Ambassadors of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Geneva, comprising Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and OIC Geneva Mission met virtually the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to communicate concerns on human rights situation in IIOJ&K.
The group also briefed her on Ministerial meetings of Contact Group and resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir adopted at OIC Summits.
- Aamir Khan’s brother reveals how Karan Johar insulted him at an ...12:37 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Afghanistan’s Vice President11:53 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Afghan Vice President Saleh escapes bomb blast in Kabul11:01 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
- AC indicts Zardari, Gillani; declares Nawaz as proclaimed offender in ...10:39 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
-
- Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- #JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in ...04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020