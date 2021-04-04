PM Imran felicitates Christian community on Easter
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 4 Apr, 2021
PM Imran felicitates Christian community on Easter
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday morning to wish the Christian community a happy Easter.

‘Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter,’ the premier tweeted.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also extended warm greetings to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

Qaisar while extending greeting on special day said that Jesus Christ (A.S.) was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. The rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government according to the Constitution and guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in his message mentioned that Islam gives equal rights to the minorities and our Constitution grants minorities equal participation in all walks of life.

Suri also urged the Christian community to serve all their energies in progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

