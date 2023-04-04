Search

Clouds of uncertainty overhang Punjab elections as PM Shehbaz's cabinet rejects SC verdict

05:36 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Clouds of uncertainty overhang Punjab elections as PM Shehbaz's cabinet rejects SC verdict
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has rejected the ruling of the Supreme Court that order elections in Punjab on May 14 by declaring an order of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding delay in polls null and void.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the cabinet where matters related to elections and verdict of the apex court came under discussion. Reports said the participants of the meeting termed the decision inapplicable.

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar once again prayed Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a thirteen-member bench to hear the recent important matters pertaining to the law and constitution.

Addressing a news conference following the apex court’s verdict, he said dignity and writ of the top court demanded such a course which will also serve the interests of the nation. The law minister said Pakistan could not afford constitutional and political crisis.

A three-member special bench led by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan pronounced the verdict on the PTI filed by the PTI against the ECP order to put off the elections.

The top court declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional, directing officials to conduct elections in on May 14.

The court directed the federal government to issue Rs21 billion funds to Election Commission by April 10 and asked the electoral watchdog to suit a report in court before the deadline.

