Car, motorcycle new driving license fee in Karachi [April 2024 update]

KARACHI – Any citizen of Sindh of minimum age of 18 years are eligible to apply for a driving license to drive a vehicle or motorcycle across the province as absence of it can land the in legal trouble.

The Driving License department, which is an important organ of Sindh Police, issues driving license and permits to qualified drivers after ensuring sense of driving laws, driving ethics and road sense in all cities of Sindh, including Karachi.

The official document authorises its holder to operate various types of motor vehicle on roads to which the public have access.

In Karachi, most of the licenses are issued in the car + motorcycle category as larger portion of the city’s population hold motorcycle or car or both.

The citizens of Karachi, who have completed their learner permit’s duration, are required to get an online pre-appointment in order to apply for the car + motorcycle license before taking their vehicles to the road.

After obtaining pre-appointment token, the applicant has to appear (physically) at concerned driving license branch, having original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

After registration, the applicant has to appear before medical officer for fitness as laid down Motor Vehicle Ordinance -1965.

Later, the applicant takes theoretical and practical tests and if he/she manages to pass it, the department issues a permanent driving license to him/her.

Car, Motorcycle Driving License Fee in Karachi

The fee for car and motorcycle license with three years validity stands at Rs1,410 while the department charges Rs1,860 for five-year license.

The department also received other fixed charges including lamination fee, Nadra fee, medical fee, TCS fee and others.