12:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Ex-GB governor Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah dies at 86
GILGIT – Renowned politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah passed away on Tuesday.

The former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan was shifted to a hospital in Islamabad a few days back after his health had deteriorated.

The brief ailment, according to family sources, proved to be fatal. He was 86 years old.

Pir Karam Ali Shah was one of the most influential politicians of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He won multiple elections since electoral politics was introduced in the region. He served as the first Deputy Chief Executive and the third Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan during his long political career.

Pir Karam Ali was appointed as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan by then President Asif Ali Zardari in 2011, a position he held till 2015.

Hailing from Ishkoman Valley of Ghizer district, the late Pir has followers in both, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

