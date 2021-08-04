Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 August 2021
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,735 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,840 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,420.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Karachi PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Islamabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Peshawar PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Quetta PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Sialkot PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Attock PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Gujranwala PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Jehlum PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Multan PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Bahawalpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Gujrat PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Nawabshah PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Chakwal PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Hyderabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Nowshehra PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Sargodha PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Faisalabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557
Mirpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,557

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 August 2021
08:46 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 August 2021
08:46 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 August 2021
08:43 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 July 2021
09:13 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 July 2021
10:06 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 July 2021
08:46 AM | 29 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saudi woman uses water bottle caps to set new Guinness World Record
11:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr