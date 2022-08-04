Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said late Thursday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Miran Shah in North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.
During the conduct of the operation, it added, an exchange of fire took place with the terrorists. A militant was killed in the IBO while Sepoy Ansar Ali, a resident of Narowal, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.
ISPR added that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there.
The military's media wing added that the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Pakistan Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers will bring long-term peace in the country.
