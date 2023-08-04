WATCH — Nimra Khan "feasts" in Barbie wonderland cafe

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has everyone obsessed and we can't blame! The pink fever has even taken over Lollywood diva, Nimra Khan, who went all the way to Dubai to fulfill her dream of "feasting in a Barbie wonderland."

Strutting around in the "Instagrammable café," the Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon star was visibly cheerful in the "irresistibly chic, pink perfection" place.

The 32-year-old actress's Instagram reel gave netizens major FOMO vibes of the "iconic flower walls and pink interiors."

"Feasting in a Barbie wonderland, where food meets fantasy!” the Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga famed actress shared.

The Meherbaan star managed to amass a whopping 17.7k likes from netizens in a short span.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Khoob Seerat, Tasveer, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yakeen Hai, Banno, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Zindagi Aik Paheli, and Ehraam-e-Junoon.