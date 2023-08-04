WATCH — Nimra Khan "feasts" in Barbie wonderland cafe

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has everyone obsessed and we can't blame! The pink fever has even taken over Lollywood diva, Nimra Khan, who went all the way to Dubai to fulfill her dream of "feasting in a Barbie wonderland."
Strutting around in the "Instagrammable café," the Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon star was visibly cheerful in the "irresistibly chic, pink perfection" place.
The 32-year-old actress's Instagram reel gave netizens major FOMO vibes of the "iconic flower walls and pink interiors."
"Feasting in a Barbie wonderland, where food meets fantasy!” the Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga famed actress shared.
The Meherbaan star managed to amass a whopping 17.7k likes from netizens in a short span.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Khoob Seerat, Tasveer, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yakeen Hai, Banno, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Zindagi Aik Paheli, and Ehraam-e-Junoon.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
