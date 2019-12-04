Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Swat, Malakand and surroundings
10:27 AM | 4 Dec, 2019
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Swat, Malakand and surroundings
SWAT - Earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes jolted the Swat valley, Malakand and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

According to media reports, tremors measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale were felt in Swat , Malakand, Butt Khel and adjoining areas.

The epicentre of the quake was the border area of Pak-Afghanistan-Tajikistan.

The tremors caused panic among the people of the areas, who rushed out of homes and shops reciting Kalma-e-Tayyeba.

However, no causalities or loss of property was reported.

