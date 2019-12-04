Saudi Majlis-ash-Shura delegation arrives on a three-day visit in Pakistan today
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 4 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - A Parliamentary delegation of Saudi Majlis-ash-Shura headed by Chairman Dr Abdullah Ibn Muhammad Al-Sheikh is arriving in Pakistan today on a three-day visit to the country.

Members of the delegation will meet Speaker National Assembly as well as President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and their Pakistani counterparts.

Issues pertaining to bilateral trade, two-way economic cooperation and matters of mutual interest including the situation in Kashmir will also be discussed during the meetings, the Radio Pakistan reported.

