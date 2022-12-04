Quetta court grants police five-day physical remand of Azam Swati in tweets case
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
QUETTA – A district court in Balochistan's capital granted police five days' physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Swati in the case of sharing ‘obnoxious’ tweets against military officials.

Reports in local media suggest that the senior politician was presented before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar under strict security earlier today.

Law enforcers requested a 10-day physical remand however the court only approved it for five days.

The development comes a week after the Federal Investigation Agency detained PTI leader in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against military officers.

Earlier this week, Swati, 74, was shifted to Balochistan via a special flight from Islamabad airport where he was ultimately taken to Kuchlak. He was nominated in multiple cases for pointing out military officers and provoking masses against the forces.

