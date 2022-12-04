Quetta court grants police five-day physical remand of Azam Swati in tweets case
Share
QUETTA – A district court in Balochistan's capital granted police five days' physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Swati in the case of sharing ‘obnoxious’ tweets against military officials.
Reports in local media suggest that the senior politician was presented before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar under strict security earlier today.
Law enforcers requested a 10-day physical remand however the court only approved it for five days.
The development comes a week after the Federal Investigation Agency detained PTI leader in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against military officers.
PTI leader Azam Swati arrested again in ... 09:03 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and senator Azam Khan Swati has been detained once again by Federal Investigators ...
Earlier this week, Swati, 74, was shifted to Balochistan via a special flight from Islamabad airport where he was ultimately taken to Kuchlak. He was nominated in multiple cases for pointing out military officers and provoking masses against the forces.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Quetta court grants police five-day physical remand of Azam Swati in ...12:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- PTI lawmaker likely to be arrested over protest outside Peshawar ...11:51 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- IS claims attack on Pakistan’s top diplomat in Afghanistan11:18 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem goes under the knife ...10:48 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG, 1st Test: England lose openers early; lead trail by 78 runs ...10:21 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- #Aaobaatkarein - Pakistani celebrities spread awareness on World AIDS ...11:41 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity ...09:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022