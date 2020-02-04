Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in Dubai

PISA are scheduled to be held in Dubai on Feb 7th, 2020.
Asma Malik
01:42 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in Dubai
Share

KARACHI - The acclaimed Pakistani TV star cum producer Hareem Farooq has been announced as the host, along with an exciting solo performance, for the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) scheduled to be held in Dubai on Feb 7th, 2020.

After becoming the first female celebrity to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2018, and having hosted the Hum Awards for two consecutive years, the talented star is not a new name in the hosting game, however, this is the first time Hareem Farooq will be doing a solo performance on stage at an awards function.

“I am really excited to be a part of this great platform, and I am sure it is going to be an amazing night for the Pakistani entertainment industry,” stated Hareem Farooq, who is also nominated in the best actress category for her role in movie Heer Maan Ja. “I am also honoured by the recognition PISA has given to our film HeerMaanJa, which is also nominated in 5 award categories.” she further added.

View this post on Instagram

Yellow is the colour of happiness! 💛

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on

The PISA awards are set to take place at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai on 7th February 2020. Hareem Farooq is a leading Pakistani actress and model who began her career in 2012 with the theatre play Pawnay 14 August and Aangan Terha.

View this post on Instagram

When in doubt wear red! ❤️

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on

She made her big-screen debut with a leading role in the 2013 thriller film Siyaah and has been garnering praises ever since. After a successful acting career, the star went on to co-produce Janaan in 2016 followed by the 2018 blockbuster Parchi, and the recently released Heer Maan Ja.

More From This Category
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to ...
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in ...
01:42 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Punjab government to take action against ...
01:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just ...
01:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
'Inshallah Apna Money Heist Banayen Gay,': says ...
01:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Man moves court to remove conditions on second ...
12:33 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr