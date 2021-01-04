Pakistani man who donned wolf mask to ‘fight’ against COVID-19 featured in American publication

12:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistani man who donned wolf mask to ‘fight’ against COVID-19 featured in American publication
Share

LAHORE – New York Post, an American publication, has featured a Pakistani man, who was arrested for scaring people by wearing a werewolf mask on New Year’s Eve.

The man, identified as Asad Khan, is a resident of Moti Mohalla, Peshawar. He was reportedly making loud noises in front of passersby while riding his motorcycle. The accused was arrested by Shah Qabool police station.

A werewolf mask was also recovered from his possession. A case has been lodged under section PPC 107 against the ‘Peshawar wolfman’.

It's New Year, not Halloween! Peshawar ... 09:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a young man for creating panic among children and women on New Year’s Eve ...

The arrested man in his defence said that he was not trying to frighten anyone but was merely following the government’s instruction to wear a mask in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

More From This Category
Pakistan Embassy in US closed down after COVID-19 ...
02:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan decides to reopen schools partially from ...
01:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
PIA flight flies to UK with one passenger (VIDEO)
11:35 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan confirms two cases of new COVID-19 ...
10:10 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 39 deaths, 1,895 coronavirus ...
09:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
US Congress approves 'Malala Yousafzai ...
09:21 AM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with husband
10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr