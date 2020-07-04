Balochistan decides to promote matriculation, intermediate students amid coronavirus pandemic
01:59 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Share
QUETTA – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Balochistan government has decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes.
According to Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has approved the summary to promote students, adding that there are still some legal issues and result will be announced as soon as these problems are solved.
After the move, Balochistan will become the first province of Pakistan in which has approved such summary.
- PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial system, says Info ...12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
- FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-1911:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,680 confirmed ...11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Israeli border police commander tests positive for Covid-1910:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020