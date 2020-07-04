Balochistan decides to promote matriculation, intermediate students amid coronavirus pandemic

01:59 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Balochistan decides to promote matriculation, intermediate students amid coronavirus pandemic
Share

QUETTA – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Balochistan government has decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes.

According to Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has approved the summary to promote students, adding that there are still some legal issues and result will be announced as soon as these problems are solved.

After the move, Balochistan will become the first province of Pakistan in which has approved such summary.

More From This Category
PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial ...
12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military ...
11:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening ...
10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PM Imran lauds nation’s resilience as Pakistan ...
10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh ...
07:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as ...
07:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr