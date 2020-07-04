Balochistan decides to promote matriculation, intermediate students amid coronavirus pandemic

QUETTA – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Balochistan government has decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes.

According to Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has approved the summary to promote students, adding that there are still some legal issues and result will be announced as soon as these problems are solved.

After the move, Balochistan will become the first province of Pakistan in which has approved such summary.