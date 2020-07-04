Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador

02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
Share

Popular Turkish television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is still #1 in Pakistan on Netflix and has become a phenomenal worldwide hit.

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it was available and the love for it continues to grow even more than it already has!

With the entire cast of the series wanting to visit their fans in Pakistan, seems like a few of them will soon be getting the opportunity to fulfill that wish!

In an earlier tweet, Peshawer Zalmi's head Javed Afridi insinuated the possibility of Engin Altan Düzyatan - the main lead of the show - of being appointed as the team's brand ambassador.

"What if Ertugrul Ghazi joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador," Afidi wrote.

Naturally, people were overjoyed and got super excited by his statement.

 After seeing the response from people, Afridi took to Twitter again and wrote, "What if we offer (the role of brand ambassadorship) to Halime Sultan as well?"

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ...
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
I appeal the President to help the needy artists ...
02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar ...
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late ...
03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at ...
10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat
10:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr