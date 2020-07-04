Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador

Popular Turkish television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is still #1 in Pakistan on Netflix and has become a phenomenal worldwide hit.

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it was available and the love for it continues to grow even more than it already has!

With the entire cast of the series wanting to visit their fans in Pakistan, seems like a few of them will soon be getting the opportunity to fulfill that wish!

In an earlier tweet, Peshawer Zalmi's head Javed Afridi insinuated the possibility of Engin Altan Düzyatan - the main lead of the show - of being appointed as the team's brand ambassador.

"What if Ertugrul Ghazi joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador," Afidi wrote.

WHAT IF #ErtugrulGhazi JOIN PESHAWAR ZALMI AS A BRAND AMBASADOR ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 30, 2020

Naturally, people were overjoyed and got super excited by his statement.

After seeing the response from people, Afridi took to Twitter again and wrote, "What if we offer (the role of brand ambassadorship) to Halime Sultan as well?"

WHAT IF WE OFFER TO #HalimeSultan AS WELL ❓ https://t.co/DpT0KzNcQv — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) July 3, 2020

