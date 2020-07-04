Three more Pakistani players eligible to travel to UK after COVID-19 testing
09:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
LAHORE – Three more players are eligible to join the Pakistan men's national cricket team in Worcester following testing negative twice for Covid-19 in four days.
Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, along with massuers Malang Ali and Mohammad Imran, returned negative tests on 1 July and 4 July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board will now make arrangements for their departure to England, which will be shared in due course.
