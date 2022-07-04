‘Dil Karay’ – Ali Zafar’s new romantic song leaves fans mesmerised

LAHORE – Pakistan’s talented singer Ali Zafar is once again ruling the hearts of music lovers after his new song from Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s upcoming movie Quaid e Azam Zindabad was released.

The romantic number, Dil Karay, was shared by Fahad Mustafa on his Instagram handle. The video has also left the fans mesmerized as it shows adorable chemistry between the main characters of the movie.

“Watch the cutest chemistry between us with the touch of melodious voice of Ali Zafar!” Mustafa captioned the post.

The music video has received more than 61k in few hours it was shared on the social media platform where users are also praising the performance of Mahira and Fahad.