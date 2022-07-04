‘Dil Karay’ – Ali Zafar’s new romantic song leaves fans mesmerised
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s talented singer Ali Zafar is once again ruling the hearts of music lovers after his new song from Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s upcoming movie Quaid e Azam Zindabad was released.
The romantic number, Dil Karay, was shared by Fahad Mustafa on his Instagram handle. The video has also left the fans mesmerized as it shows adorable chemistry between the main characters of the movie.
“Watch the cutest chemistry between us with the touch of melodious voice of Ali Zafar!” Mustafa captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
The music video has received more than 61k in few hours it was shared on the social media platform where users are also praising the performance of Mahira and Fahad.
Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s ... 09:28 PM | 30 May, 2022
Ali Zafar’s ever-green song Jhoom continues to rule the hearts of music fans all over the world, especially in ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank Limited: Successful closure of Additional Tier-1 ...01:51 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Shaheen Afridi made goodwill ambassador of KP police01:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%11:17 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022