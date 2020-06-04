First Pakistani doctor succumbs to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
11:14 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
First Pakistani doctor succumbs to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia
Share

JEDDAH – A senior Pakistani doctor became the first expatriate health worker to die from novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah.

According to Saudi Gazette, Dr. Naeem Khaled Choudhary was a specialist surgeon at Makkah’s Hira General Hospital and on forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

The Health Affairs Department of the city has expressed grief over the demise of the Chaudhry, describing him a role model for the medical staff for his heroic role during the ongoing health crisis.

Dr. Wael Hamzah Mutair, director general of Health Affairs in Makkah region, said that the deceased doctor was one of the best medical professionals.

“We consider him to be one of the martyrs who stood at the first lines of defense,” he said.

More From This Category
SC to hear PSM case on June 9
01:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Punjab reopens public parks amid COVID-19 outbreak
12:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan steel Mills: Senate Chairman forwards ...
12:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
CCP takes notice of sudden shortage of petroleum ...
11:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
10:17 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Lahore police to issue challan tickets for ...
09:33 AM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul’ actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit Pakistan and have chai
01:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr