Roshan digital accounts attract historic $1.25 billion
Web Desk
12:02 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Roshan digital accounts attract historic $1.25 billion
Share

One hundred and sixty thousand Pakistanis from over one hundred and seventy countries have so far invested 1.25 billion dollars in Roshan Digital Accounts, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was stated during a webinar arranged by Habib Bank Limited in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission Canada.

It was informed that Roshan Digital Accounts have emerged as a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution and mode of investment for overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the webinar, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar urged the overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of the incentives offered under Roshan Digital Accounts.  

More From This Category
'Democrats’ calling on army to topple PTI govt: ...
02:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: ...
10:03 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity ...
09:36 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese ...
08:52 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Hum TV morning show host Shiffa Yousafzai speaks ...
02:34 AM | 4 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan claps back at troll who mocked her wearing hijab
02:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr