Roshan digital accounts attract historic $1.25 billion
One hundred and sixty thousand Pakistanis from over one hundred and seventy countries have so far invested 1.25 billion dollars in Roshan Digital Accounts, reported Radio Pakistan.
This was stated during a webinar arranged by Habib Bank Limited in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission Canada.
It was informed that Roshan Digital Accounts have emerged as a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution and mode of investment for overseas Pakistanis.
Addressing the webinar, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar urged the overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of the incentives offered under Roshan Digital Accounts.
